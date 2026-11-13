undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Residents In Brandon Warned Of Invoice Scam
By Paul Bougie,7 days ago
(Brandon, SD) — Residents in Brandon are being warned about an invoice scam. A message from the city on Thursday says that some residents are receiving a message that tells them to pay an invoice through a wire transfer. The city says they will only send invoices from official email addresses or through the U.S. mail. They add that any resident who receives a request for information or payment should double-check the legitimacy of the source.