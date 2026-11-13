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Rep. Robin Weisz, Sen. David Hogue To Lead State Legislature
By Paul Bougie,7 days ago
(Bismarck, ND) — Two Republican mainstays in the state legislature will serve as their chamber leaders. Rep. Robin Weisz of Hurdsfield has served in the House since 1996 and has served as speaker for about two years. He will simultaneously hold the position of House majority leader and speaker until a new speaker is elected in December. Sen. David Hogue has been the Senate majority leader since 2022 and is approaching his next term as an opportunity to mentor and delegate. Lawmakers take office on December 1st with Republicans holding a super majority in each chamber.