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Rend Lake Announces Closures for Firearm Deer Seasons
By Withers Syndication,7 days ago
Several Rend Lake recreation areas will close November 20th through 22nd for the annual deer hunt for people with disabilities. Closures include North and South Sandusky, South Marcum, Blackberry Nature Trail and North Marcum trails and archery facilities. The Army Corps of Engineers says its bike trails and three wetland complexes will also close to non-hunters those dates, December third through sixth, and December eleventh through thirteenth. Atchison Creek has additional winter closures.