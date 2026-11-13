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Arrest Made Following Galesburg Structure Fire
7 days ago
On Monday, Nov. 9 at 4:37 p.m., the Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 720 N. Farnham St. The response included all three fire stations and the 11 on-duty personnel. On arrival, crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the structure. Battalion Chief Pendergast established command, and the Brooks Station crew began an attack to extinguish the fire. The Central Station crew established a water supply and conducted a search. The Fremont Station crew assisted in search and overhaul.