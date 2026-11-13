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Northeast Florida Home Prices Inch Up to $399,056 as Affordability Index Drops to 78
By Anne Paxton,7 days ago
Northeast Florida's median single-family home price edged up to $399,056 in October, but the region's housing market showed clear signs of cooling elsewhere: closed sales fell, pending sales dropped, and the area's affordability index slid to 78 from 81 the month before. Active inventory climbed to 6,531 homes, giving buyers more to choose from even as fewer of them actually closed deals.