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Fernandez Saldana Sentenced to Life After New-Trial Bid Is Denied
By Silas Merritt,5 days ago
Mario Fernandez Saldana was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after Jacksonville Judge London Kite denied his request for a new trial, Action News Jax reported. A Duval County jury had found him guilty of first-degree murder and solicitation to commit a capital felony in August, according to the Office of the State Attorney, Fourth Judicial Circuit.
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