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Bruno Fernandes rejects second Manchester United contract offer
4 days ago
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has rejected a second contract offer from the club, raising further uncertainty over his future at Old Trafford. The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, although United have the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months. The club are keen to agree a new deal rather than rely on that clause, but negotiations have so far failed to produce an agreement.