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Man United announce Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival and confirm when he will start working for the club
7 days ago
The worst-kept secret in football this week has now been officially confirmed, with Manchester United announcing that Mauricio Pochettino has replaced Michael Carrick. Carrick, who oversaw training sessions at Carrington on Tuesday and Wednesday, was formally informed of INEOS’s decision that he is no longer part of their plans on Thursday.