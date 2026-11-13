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Jets’ DeMelo Out Week to Week With Lower-Body Injury
By Declan S.,7 days ago
Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo is out week to week with a lower-body injury, as per head coach Scott Arniel. DeMelo suffered the injury in the first period of last night’s 8-3 drubbing of the Dallas Stars when he and Mikko Rantanen were battling in front of the net. Both players fell to the ice and DeMelo appeared to injure his right leg in the process; he left without putting any weight on the leg and didn’t return.