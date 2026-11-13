undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
3 Takeaways From the Canadiens’ 5-2 Win Over the Bruins
By Edgar C.,7 days ago
Tuesday night’s contest against the Minnesota Wild was the first of three pivotal tests this week for the Montreal Canadiens. The team played well overall, but the effort was spoiled by a narrow 2-1 overtime defeat. Up next on Thursday, Nov. 12, was arguably the biggest challenge yet of the young campaign: a visit to the Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins. The Canadiens passed with flying colours, vanquishing their bitter rivals 5-2. Here are the takeaways.