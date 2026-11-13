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Pediatric Feeding Disorder Reaches as Many as 1 in 23 Young Children a Year, and ABA and Eating Disorder Programs Are Both Building for It
By Ethan Webb,5 days ago
A diagnosis once scattered across 15 billing codes now has two of its own. Behavioral feeding programs and ARFID specialists approach it from opposite ends. The population: A national claims study estimated that pediatric feeding disorder affects between 1 in 37 and 1 in 23 children under 5 each year.