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Cosmo comes clean: secrets behind the mascot
7 days ago
For most students, a Mason High School Friday night football game means hanging out in the stands, cheering with friends and soaking up the school spirit. But for the student behind the school’s beloved mascot, Cosmo the Comet, Friday Night Lights requires a more methodical approach. While everyone else files through the ticket gates, the person inside the suit plans a carefully timed, stealthy arrival to protect a fiercely guarded secret.