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Anita Somani, Indian-American Physician, Wins Re-Election to Ohio House
By Staff Reporter,4 days ago
Anita Somani, an Indian American physician, has secured a third term in the Ohio House of Representatives, defeating Republican Kelly Hunter-Kalagidis with 70.79% of the vote. Dr. Anita Somani’s political journey intertwines her medical career, advocacy for reproductive health, and public service in Ohio. The Indian American Democrat has successfully won re-election to the Ohio House of Representatives, representing the state’s 8th House District.