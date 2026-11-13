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Sidewalks, new pickleball courts prompt city to increase concrete repair budget by $600,000
By Jeremiah Delgado,7 days ago
The Ocala City Council will vote next week to double the funding for its annual sidewalk maintenance and repair contract after a surge in project demands across several city departments nearly depleted the original budget. During its regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 17, the council will consider a second amendment...
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