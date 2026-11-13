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What to Measure When Your Best Buyers Never Click
By Lauren Hill, Vice President of Marketing at PAN,4 days ago
Over the past decade, marketers got their hands on more data about audience behavior than ever before, and somewhere along the way it scared us off some of the foundational measures we used to rely on. The impression was one of them. We traded it for the click, not because the click told the whole story, but because it was the part we could count. A click proved someone saw the content and cared enough to act on it, and that made it easy to defend.