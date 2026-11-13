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Shreyas Iyer Attributes India’s 89-Run Collapse to Pitch Conditions
By Staff Reporter,3 days ago
Shreyas Iyer, India’s stand-in captain, reflects on the team’s recent performance and emphasizes the need to adapt to pitch conditions ahead of the next ODI. India’s stand-in captain Shreyas Iyer has expressed his determination to bounce back after a disappointing performance in the recent ODI against New Zealand, where the team suffered a significant collapse, losing by 89 runs.