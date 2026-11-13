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Nonprofit Provides Veterans with Career Opportunities Through Drone Pilot Training
By Staff Reporter,3 days ago
Vets to Drones is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping veterans transition to civilian life by providing training and certification as commercial drone pilots. For many veterans, the transition from military to civilian life can be challenging. Each year, over 200,000 service members leave active duty, often facing uncertainty about their next steps. To address this issue, the nonprofit organization Vets to Drones is offering veterans a new career path through commercial drone pilot training.