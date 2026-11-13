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Update: Vulcan’s Amazon delivery to orbit delayed for a day
By Central Florida Public Media,7 days ago
United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan rocket is now set to return to flight Saturday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station after being grounded since February. The rocket was supposed to launch Friday afternoon, but ULA called off that attempt after there was a power interruption in the nearby nitrogen plant. The power issue caused a problem for its high-pressure pumps.