undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pence Signals Possibility of 2028 Run, Warns GOP After Midterm Losses
By Staff Reporter,3 days ago
Former Vice President Mike Pence hints at a potential 2028 presidential run while urging the GOP to return to its conservative roots following disappointing midterm results. Former Vice President Mike Pence has not ruled out a bid for the White House in 2028, stating that he has received encouragement from individuals across the nation regarding a potential presidential run. In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Pence reflected on the Republican Party’s significant setbacks during the 2026 midterm elections and cautioned that the GOP risks further defeats unless it recommits to the conservative principles that have historically defined the party.