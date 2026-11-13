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Congress Is Overlooking A Major Obstacle To Building An AI-Ready Workforce
By Dr. Gleb Tsipursky,4 days ago
A House Education and Workforce Committee field hearing framed artificial intelligence as an engine for jobs, productivity, and economic opportunity. That framing captures part of the truth. AI can help workers perform routine tasks faster, extend expertise, and make American firms more competitive. Yet Congress will miss the decisive issue if it asks only whether AI creates or destroys jobs.