undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Landers Auto Group offers dollar-for-dollar match for Affordable Christmas donations
By Peyton Taylor,7 days ago
Landers Auto Group is matching donations dollar for dollar, up to $7,500, for Affordable Christmas, according to the Southaven Chamber of Commerce. The chamber said the offer is available today only. Affordable Christmas is a nonprofit that helps parents in Southaven schools provide Christmas gifts for their children while affirming...