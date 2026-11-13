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Incoming Kansas Governor Wants To Legalize Marijuana, Saying Trump’s Federal Move Eases The Parth For State Action
By Tom Angell,7 days ago
Kansas’s newly elected incoming Democratic governor has made it clear she wants to legalize marijuana, arguing that the Trump administration’s move to reschedule cannabis at the federal level will make it easier to enact reform in the state. After more than a week of uncertainty about the result...
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