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Natural Gas Hits Seven-Week High as Cold Arrives and LNG Exports Set Records
By Clark Savage,7 days ago
December Henry Hub natural gas futures have climbed to a seven-week high, driven by a near-term cold spell across key heating-demand regions and record-level LNG export flows. The rally comes even as the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has sharply lowered its winter price outlook, underscoring the market’s sensitivity to short-term weather while longer-term supply fundamentals remain loose.