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Storms to bring heavy snow, powerful winds and dangerous surf to the West
4 days ago
A series of storms will move across the West over the coming week, a pattern expected to occur frequently over the next six months as a record El Niño pattern takes hold. The first round of precipitation moves in Friday, stretching from the San Francisco Bay Area to western Oregon and Washington. Snow is expected across the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.