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“Look at the Scout Sheet”: Darius Acuff Jr. Gives Richard Jefferson a Reality Check on Guarding Luka Doncic
By Shahul Hameed,5 days ago
Sacramento Kings rookie Darius Acuff Jr. has been one of the few positives in an otherwise disappointing 1–10 start to the season. The 19-year-old has already shown that he can create his own offense, put up big numbers, and shoulder a significant responsibility for the team. But even a sensational rookie has difficult assignments in the NBA, and Luka Doncic is one of them.