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"I never made more than $4 million" – Stephen A. Smith recalls Michael Jordan's shocking salary revelation
By Shane Garry Acedera,3 days ago
Michael Jordan wasn't just the greatest basketball player to ever play the game. Jordan was also the superstar who took the NBA out of the drug-and-financial-crisis era and into worldwide popularity. Yet despite being the man who made the NBA the massive business that it is today, MJ wasn't compensated accordingly.