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Woman flown to trauma center after apparent crash into palm tree in NW Miami-Dade
By Briana Trujillo,7 days ago
A woman had to be flown to the hospital after an apparent crash into a palm tree in Northwest Miami-Dade on Friday, according to authorities and video of the scene. The woman, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to a trauma center after the crash in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 109th Street, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.