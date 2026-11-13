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City Council to Weigh Future of Pasadena Police License Plate Reader Program
4 days ago
The Pasadena City Council will be asked Tuesday to give city staff policy direction on the Pasadena Police Department’s automated license plate reader program, which runs on Flock Safety cameras and could continue through approximately February 2028. “The Department recommends continuation based on documented investigative outcomes and the public-safety...