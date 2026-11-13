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Woman Hospitalized Following Shooting at Beaumont Apartment Complex; Police Investigating Possible Family Violence
By Rita Shipp,7 days ago
BEAUMONT, Texas — A woman was transported to a local hospital Thursday night after suffering a gunshot wound at an apartment complex in Beaumont, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Officers responded to 6090 Alpine Circle at approximately 9:56 p.m. on November 12, 2026, following a report of a...
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