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5 Home Lab Projects to Try This Weekend: November 13, 2026
By Brandon Lee,5 days ago
It seems like there has been a LOT happening with virtualization lately. Lots of really cool developments. I think this week gives us some pretty interesting things to try out in the home lab along those lines. We have Kubernetes becoming more a part of the conversation around running VMs. Also, I looked at a few questions around needing a hypervisor underneath all our containers. Storage is heating up with Proxmox with more vendors backing the platform and thoughts around how much infrastructure to keep in your home lab. So, for this weekend’s projects, we want to take those discussions and turn them into something we can work on over the weekend. Check out these home lab projects for the weekend that only need a test VM a spare mini PC and just a little bit of time.