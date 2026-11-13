undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Contrary to Enrique: former Barcelona reserve team coach makes new confession in the "Negreira case"
By Mohamed Mansi,5 days ago
The newspaper Sport reported that López admitted before the court that he received the referee reports prepared by José María Enríquez Negreira, the former vice-president of the technical committee of referees, and his son, during his time in charge of Barça's reserve team. He confirmed they proved useful in preparing for matches.