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Hernanes: “Replacing Spalletti would be a mistake. Juventus have lost their identity; you don’t win on name alone. Nico Paz is a Barolo, Modric the best wine in Serie A”
By Emanuele Tramacere,7 days ago
Did you expect Juventus to be so inconsistent? Do you think the crisis is over, or do you expect a change of manager with Spalletti's departure?. "No, I don't expect a change of manager, because it would be another mistake. You have to accept, in football and in life, that a crisis comes along from time to time, that there are low points, because things go in cycles. You can see that the team have lost some of their identity and have lost the players up front who score goals, so the manager gets the blame. But if they change manager again, I think that would be another mistake."