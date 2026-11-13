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Michigan awards $900,000 in grants for free workplace safety training
By Kevin Craft,5 days ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - MIOSHA is awarding $900,000 in Consultation Education and Training grants to 16 organizations across the state. State officials approved the funds for specialized training programs designed to prevent on-the-job injuries, particularly at small and midsize businesses. The funded programs will cover a wide range of topics,...
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