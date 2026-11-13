undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Hernanes to CM: “Inter are Champions League quarter-final material. Roma could challenge for the Serie A title alongside AC Milan if they make signings in January. Lazio? They have a 10% chance of holding on until the end”
By Emanuele Tramacere,7 days ago
Can Lazio still be called a surprise package in Serie A this season? Can they go all the way?. "Yes. If someone said they had expected this and expected Lazio to be top of the table right now, I wouldn't believe them. So, for me, it's a big surprise. I think they have a very slim chance, say 10-15%, because Inter are certainly the strongest, but the gap isn't that big because Inter also have cup competitions, so there is a chance. It also depends on how the players fare from here, because Tavares is injured now, and so is Zaccagni. That matters too. If they can stay fit until the end, and keep their determination and hunger, then with Gattuso's ability, there's a chance."