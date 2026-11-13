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Michigan HS State Champion Olivia Kamp to Swim for Miami University (Ohio) Beginning Fall 2027
By Charlotte Wells,7 days ago
Based on the results from the 2026 Mid-American Championships, Kamp would have landed in the ‘B’ final in the 100 breast and 200 breast. Current photo via Olivia Kamp. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
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