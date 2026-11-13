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Woman seriously hurt in Camden County crash
By Gabrielle Teiner,7 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A 38-year-old Richland woman was seriously hurt during a crash in Camden County just after 9 a.m. Thursday. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the woman was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Malibu south on Stoutland Creek Road, about a mile south of Route T, when the car went off the right side of the road and hit two trees.
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