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DeSoto County Freeze Tonight as Playoff Fans Head Out
By Jon Myers,5 days ago
A DeSoto County freeze is on the way tonight. The National Weather Service in Memphis expects the coldest air of the season so far to settle over the Mid-South, with an areawide freeze and heavy frost by Saturday morning, Nov. 14. That timing lines up with the first round of the high school football playoffs, so fans heading to the stadiums tonight should bundle up.