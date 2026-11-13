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Southold Councilwoman Wants Town to Ditch Flock Camera Deal Over Privacy Fears
By Holden Draper,7 days ago
The immediate question before Southold officials is whether the town should keep its own Flock Safety contract. Councilwoman Alexa Suess urged her colleagues to reconsider the deal, arguing that the cameras’ privacy risks outweigh their crime-fighting benefits. The board took no action at a work session earlier this month; officials are scheduled to meet with county law enforcement later this month.