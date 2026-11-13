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Tampa Bay Buccaneers news: Could Bruce Arians return to Bucs?
By Jeremy Brener,4 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have employed Bruce Arians since 2019. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been a different team since Bruce Arians left the sideline after the 2021 season. Arians has been a consultant with the Bucks ever since he stepped down from the head coaching position, but the 74-year-old has expressed a desire to return to the coaching rings.