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Music program strikes a chord with incarcerated individuals
7 days ago
Since fall 2025, the Carolina Prison Music Initiative has brought introduction to music and songwriting classes to incarcerated individuals in Orange County. Eden Jones, a Ph.D. candidate in the department of music, has taught introductory music classes for the past three semesters at the Orange Correctional Center as part of the Carolina Prison Music Initiative. This semester, she is focusing on teaching guitar.