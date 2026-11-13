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LOCAL SPORTS:Peninsula men open basketball season at home against Big Bend
By Radio Pacific, Inc,7 days ago
PORT ANGELES — The Peninsula Pirates men’s basketball team opens its season at home against Big Bend at 7 p.m. Friday. Coach A.J. DeMond begins his second season with eight freshmen. He took over late last summer, and two key players left the program. The Pirates went 6-8 in regional play, finished fifth in the North Region and missed the NWAC tournament by one game.