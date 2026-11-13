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Clallam PUD lifts drought alerts for nine water systems
By Radio Pacific, Inc,7 days ago
CARLSBORG — Clallam County PUD has lifted drought alerts for nine water systems, and the city of Port Angeles has ended its water-use restrictions. The PUD announced Thursday that normal water supplies are back online for Clallam Bay and Sekiu, Island View, Evergreen, Panoramic Heights, Carlsborg and Fairview. The utility made the decision after reviewing rainfall, streamflows and well levels.