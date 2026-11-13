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Woman facing felony charges after threatening multiple people with a knife
By Newsroom,7 days ago
BANGOR -- A woman is facing multiple charges after she was arrested for threatening multiple people with a knife. On November 12, 2026, at approximately 1:55 p.m., police responded to a facility on Summer Street where Stephanie Martinez, 49, confronted a person who had an active protection from harassment order. While inside she brandished a knife and attempted to assault the victim and another person with the knife. Martinez also prevented other people present from leaving the building.
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