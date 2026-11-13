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FBI Op-Ed: Working Together For A Safer New Mexico
By Carol A. Clark,7 days ago
One of the most rewarding aspects of my job is seeing what we can accomplish when people come together for a shared purpose. Across New Mexico, law enforcement officers, agents, investigators, and prosecutors work every day to protect their neighbors; often under difficult circumstances and without recognition. I am humbled and honored to serve alongside these dedicated professionals and proud of what we have accomplished together.
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