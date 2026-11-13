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Donald R. Coscia
By Villages-News.com Obituaries,5 days ago
Professor Donald R. Coscia, a lifelong educator, devoted husband, father, and mentor, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2026, surrounded by his family. Born in Kew Gardens, New York, Professor Coscia was a self-described “ordinary kid from Queens” who lived an exceptional life. A New Yorker at heart, he also spent 20 wonderful years in Florida, building lasting friendships and embracing new experiences including his volunteer work at Hope Lutheran Church.