undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Donnelsville Breaks Ground on New Water Tower After Decades of Tainted Wells
By Kevin Fields,7 days ago
Donnelsville broke ground on a new water tower on November 5, the clearest sign yet that this tiny Clark County village is finally moving past decades of tainted well water. The $10 million project will connect more than 200 residents to municipal water lines, pulling from a well field in Park Layne rather than the contaminated aquifer that sits beneath their own homes.
3