undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Open Road Resorts Acquires ‘Rustic Timbers’ in Wis.
By Woodalls Campground Magazine,4 days ago
Open Road Resorts (ORR), an outdoor hospitality company focused on owning and operating RV parks and campgrounds throughout the United States, has announced the acquisition of Rustic Timbers Door County Camping in Egg Harbor, Wis. The acquisition brings ORR’s portfolio to 11 parks and marks the company’s entry into Wisconsin, according to a press release.
3