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How reliable are AI coding tools? A new test focuses on each model's limits.
By Stacker,8 days ago
When AI companies release new models, they often tout their scores on standardized tests called benchmarks. But traditional benchmark methodologies have recently faced questions about reliability from AI researchers as well as the companies that make the models. One reason for those doubts is that existing benchmarks can sometimes conceal...