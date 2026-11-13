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Daily Digest – November 13. Collector Facing FDCPA Class-Action Over Emails Sent After Text ‘Stop’ Reply; Treasury Proposes $20 Rehabilitation Fee as It Seeks Student-Loan Collectors
By mikegibb,7 days ago
Collector Facing FDCPA Class-Action Over Emails Sent After Text ‘Stop’ Reply. A consumer replied “Stop” to a collection text, and the collector confirmed she would get no more texts. The next day the emails started. A new class-action complaint argues that one-word reply was a written cease request covering every channel, not just texting. If the court agrees, a lot of omnichannel collection strategies could be in trouble.