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Only in Detroit: Why Two Saddled Horses Hijacked a DDOT Bus While the Lions Conquered Germany and Eminem Shocked Fans at 30: Detroit’s Week In Review
By Ondrea P. Seoul,7 days ago
Only in Detroit can you watch the Lions take over Munich, celebrate an American League Rookie of the Year trophy for the Tigers, mark 30 years since Eminem dropped Infinite, and still end up talking about two saddled horses casually boarding a DDOT city bus on East 7 Mile. Between Cade Cunningham’s 52-point explosion and the first snowflakes hitting Metro Detroit, the Motor City gave us plenty to talk about this week. Here is the full rundown.